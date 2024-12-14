Washington Nationals Sign Former Cleveland Guardians Pitcher
Every so often during the offseason, a familiar name emerges at the top of the headlines, evoking memories for fans. For those who have followed the Cleveland Guardians for the last few seasons, that recently happened.
Konnor Pilkington, who used to pitch in the organization, signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals for the 2024 season.
Pilkington, or the "Pilk-Man" as he became known, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for INF Cesar Hernandez at the 2021 trade deadline.
He made his major league debut on April 4 of the next season and spent the next year alternating between the minor league and big league rosters.
Pilkington appeared in 16 games, starting 11 of those, for the Guardians during his tenure with the team. In those games, he posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 102.
Cleveland typically called on Pilkington to make spot starts here and there and come into the game as a long reliever in a blowout. Pilkington knew exactly what his job was and executed it to perfection.
However, the Guardians designated him for assignment on April 26, 2023, and traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks a few days later.
The Nationals are still trying to establish their rotation for the 2025 season. If Pilkington impresses during spring training and the minors, he could become an option for the Nats.
He's still only 27 years old and has shown some promise at the big-league level, even if that is in just an innings-eating role. Perhaps Pilkington will get another major league opportunity with Washington.