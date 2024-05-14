WATCH: Austin Hedges Receives World Series Ring
There are some players in baseball that are easy to root for no matter what team they play for or how they perform on the field. Austin Hedges is one of those players and the Cleveland Guardians missed his leadership and clubhouse presence during the 2023 season.
Hedges spent his single season away from Cleveland split between the Pittsburg Pirates and Texas Rangers. He was sent to the American League West team at the trade deadline. The Rangers then went on to win the 2023 World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Cleveland signed Hedges back over the offseason meaning he wasn’t a part of Texas’ ring ceremony at the beginning of the season. The Guardians start their only series of the season in Arlington on Monday and the World Series champion was able to receive his ring before Monday’s game.
Hedges even got to receive his championship with his parents by his side. I mean, how can you not love this guy!?
The Guardians brought back Hedges for what he provided the team off the field. He’s still a great defensive catcher, but Cleveland has better options on the roster behind the plate. He’s mainly here to be a veteran leader and he’s thrived in that role.
Hopefully, this won’t be the only ring that Hedges gets in his career. Seeing him win one with the Guardians one day would bring a smile to the entire city of Cleveland.