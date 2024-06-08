WATCH: Brayan Rocchio Hits First Career Home Run
Brayan Rocchio first got his call-up from the Cleveland Guardians last May and jumped back and forth between the majors and minors for the rest of 2023. Flash forward to 2024 and he’s been Cleveland’s everyday shortstop.
Rocchio was known more as a contact hitter rather than a power hitter when he was making his way through Cleveland’s system. Still, you’d think with the over 240 big league at-bats he’d gotten it would've come at some point.
Cleveland’s shortstop can put all of that talk to rest as Rocchio finally got his first major league home run in the second inning of their series opener against the Miami Marlins.
Rocchi’s two-run homer traveled 377 feet, had an exit velocity of 104.6 mph, and would’ve been a homer in the 27/30 big league ballpark.
Watch the play here:
As is tradition with many first home runs in baseball, the Guardians initially gave Rocchio the silent treatment as he got back in the dugout. Instead, Austin Hedges (who also scored on the homer) was congratulated by everyone. Rocchio’s teammates eventually did give him high fives and hugs to congratulate him on this feat.
Hopefully, this home run can get Rocchio going at the plate. He’s hitting just .211/.348/.316 at the plate over the last 14 games.
The 23-year-old shortstop still has so much potential and can be a key contributor to Cleveland’s offense for years to come if he can unlock more of this power at the plate.