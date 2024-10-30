WATCH: Guardians Ace Shane Bieber Begins Throwing Following Tommy John Surgery
The Cleveland Guardians' season instantly changed last spring when the organization learned that Shane Bieber, after just two starts, would need Tommy John surgery.
Their ace looked incredible to start the season, and Bieber had reclaimed his velocity, which made him the All-Star Game MVP in 2019 and the Cy Young winner in 2020.
But just like that, he had to sit out the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing the procedure and beginning the lengthy rehab process.
Chris Antonetti said a week ago that Bieber has been in Arizona, where the Guardians organization is supporting his rehab process. Based on a recent video, Bieber is making solid progress in his recovery.
It's clear from this video that Bieber is not throwing at 100 percent just yet. But everyone has to start somewhere when recovering from major surgery. Bieber is only seven months removed from the procedure, so the fact that he's already throwing a baseball is pretty impressive.
Every Cleveland fan want to know if Bieber will end up pitching again in a Guardians uniform.
Antonetti revealed at his end-of-season press conference that the organization would love to have Bieber back in 2025 and beyond, and there has reportedly been mutual interest between both sides on a new deal.
In Bieber's two starts in 2024, he threw a total of 12.0 innings, struck out 20 batters, and gave up zero runs. Over his 136 career appearances, the 29-year-old has a 3.22 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
Whether Bieber returns to Cleveland next year or moves on to a new organization, seeing him get back on a mound will be an exciting sight for the entire baseball world.