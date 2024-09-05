WATCH: Guardians Pitching Prospect Records First Major League Strikeout
MLB debuts are always some of the best moments of the season. Erik Sabrowski was the latest Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect to make their first major league appearance. He pitched in their 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
Sabrowski came into the game in the seventh inning in relief of Pedro Avila. He ended the inning by punching out veteran Yuli Guerriel, which was officially Sabrowski's first major league strikeout.
Sabrowski ended up pitching 1.1 innings, gave up just one hit, allowed no runs, didn't issue a walk, and struck out two batters. This is not a bad final line at all, especially for a debut.
The 26-year-old was full of emotion following that first strikeout, as he should be given what he's battled to get here. Every kid dreams of playing in the majors someday, but for Erik, his road was full of setbacks and difficulties.
Sabrowski has already undergone two Tommy John surgeries during his minor league career, one in 2019 and the other in 2021. Instead of giving up, he fought his way back and finally saw all of that hard work come to fruition.
An emotional Sabrowski said after the game "There's so many people that are part of today and I'm just fortunate to have all of them. It's just a really special day."
Now, Sabrowski has the baseball he used to record his first major league strikeout, which will always remind him of this special day.