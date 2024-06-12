WATCH: Guardians’ Tyler Freeman Makes Two Highlight Catches Against Reds
Believe it or not, Tyler Freeman is still learning the outfield. He came up through the Cleveland Guardians’ organization as a middle infidler but transitioned to center field during spring training and how found a home there in the everyday lineup.
This transition could not have worked out better for the Guardians and Freeman showed exactly why on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds as he individually prevented them from scoring a pair of runs on two consecutive plays.
It all started when Spencer Steer hit a towering fly ball to deep center field, but it was just short of being a home run. Freeman perfectly tracked the ball, was in complete control as he backpedaled onto the warning track, and jumped up to make the catch.
The most impressive part of this play was the way Freeman fought the setting sun in his eyes and still came up with the out.
Chris Gimenez, Bally Sports’ color commentator for the Guardians, said that you won’t see Freeman make a nicer catch. However, that would all change just one batter later.
The very next batter was Jake Fraley who smoked a low fastball from Triston McKenzie that had enough distance to make it over the fence. However, Freeman perfectly timed up the play and jumped and robbed Fraley of a two-run homer.
Freeman may only have 57 games in the outfield under his belt, but this sequence made him seem like someone who has spent their entire career there.