WATCH: Guardians Raise American League Central Champions Flag

The Guardians were finally able to raise their American League Central flag after clinching last Sunday.

The original plan was to raise the flag back on Thursday. However, in true 2022 fashion, the ceremony was delayed due to rain. But Saturday night was a perfect Fall night. Just windy enough for the flag to flow in the sky so that everyone could see what it read: Champions.

It was also a cool site to see the back plaza filled with fans as the flag went up while the dugout was lined with all of the players. The fan turnout definitely made up for the celebration being delayed.

In retrospect. it's still incredible that the Guardians were able to defy all odds and win the division. A lot of people have criticized the division for being "weak" but you still have to show up and play, and that's exactly what Cleveland did.

This is the fourth time in the last seven seasons that Cleveland has taken the division crown. Looking at how this roster and farm system, they'll be contenders for years to come.

Now it's time for the division champs to turn their focus on the playoffs and the opportunity to raise some more flags in the future.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Add Bo Naylor To Roster, Designate Bryan Shaw For Assignment

Why The Guardians Style Of Play Is Perfect For Postseason

My Two Cents: Here's Why The Guardians Run Has Been So Rewarding

The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

Guardians Spoil Rays Playoff Party With Franchise-Record Setting Comeback Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation