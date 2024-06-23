WATCH: Guardians Snakebitten By Brutal Luck On Overturned Call
Guardians' starting pitcher Triston McKenzie had a rough first inning, one which was exacerbated by a strange stroke of bad luck at second base.
After giving up a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and finding himself down 2-0 after three batters, McKenzie walked Justin Turner, leading to one of the most bizarre plays you've probably seen in quite awhile. Turner tried to advance on a wild pitch by McKenzie and looked to be clearly out at first glance.
However, the Blue Jays challenge the play, and it was overturned after official review because Daniel Schneemann tagged Turner's helmet (which had popped off his head) instead of Turner's himself. Turner's helmet popped off while diving into second base and ultimately blocked the glove from actually tagging him while he dove into second base head first. This came as a shock to many Guardians' fans, as this type of play typically never affects a ruling of a tag.
Thankfully for Cleveland, the overturned call did not impact the rest of the inning, as McKenzie was able to get out of the jam by striking out George Springer and Addison Barger.
Oddly enough, this is not the first time a runner's helmet has gotten in the way of a tag this season.
On May 2, Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong ripped a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. While running to second, Crow-Armstrong took off his helmet and used it to stay on the bag.
It was later reported by Mets field reporter for SNY Steve Gelbs that Crow-Armstrong should have been called out, as "you cannot use equipment like that to gain an advantage."
While it was a different scenario than Turner's helmet saving himself from being caught stealing on Sunday, fans are getting full exposure to a part of the rulebook that is not often called into question during the normal run of the game.