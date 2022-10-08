WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive

I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow.

So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive in extra innings.

Watch it for yourself!

I mean, come on. There is no reason that Margot should've been out and Harold Ramirez shouldn't have scored there. But the scoreboard stayed clean and the Guardians lived to fight another inning.

Also, a huge shout out to Josh Naylor who made a great stretch at first to seal the deal. The Rays tried to challenge it, but it was unsuccessful.

Ramirez does it all for this team. Yesterday it was his game-winning two-run home run that was the difference maker that led Cleveland to take a series lead. Saturday that difference-making play still came by Ramirez just on the defense side.

Every time he does something like this, fans just need to remember that Jose is going to be a Guardian for his whole career, and won't be the last time we get to see him make an unreal, unbelieve, or outstanding play.

