Skip to main content

WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive

Cleveland stays alive in extras thanks to a beautiful play from Jose Ramirez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow.

So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive in extra innings. 

Watch it for yourself!

I mean, come on. There is no reason that Margot should've been out and Harold Ramirez shouldn't have scored there. But the scoreboard stayed clean and the Guardians lived to fight another inning.

Also, a huge shout out to Josh Naylor who made a great stretch at first to seal the deal. The Rays tried to challenge it, but it was unsuccessful. 

Ramirez does it all for this team. Yesterday it was his game-winning two-run home run that was the difference maker that led Cleveland to take a series lead. Saturday that difference-making play still came by Ramirez just on the defense side.

Every time he does something like this, fans just need to remember that Jose is going to be a Guardian for his whole career, and won't be the last time we get to see him make an unreal, unbelieve, or outstanding play. 

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series

McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two

A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So

Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series

Kevin Cash Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Tery Francona October 8 2022
News

Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series

By Tommy Wild
Triston McKenzie October 8 2022
News

McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 7 2022
News

A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So

By Tommy Wild
YouTube Thumbnail
News

Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series

By Tommy Wild
Kevin Cash Pregame October 8 2022
News

Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

By Tommy Wild
Triston McKenzie
News

Wild Card Game Two Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

By Tommy Wild
Emmanuel Clase October 7 2022
News

Playoff Atmosphere Isn't A Problem For Emmanuel Clase

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 7 2022
News

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

By Tommy Wild