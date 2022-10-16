Skip to main content
WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three

WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three

Josh Naylor drives in Steven Kwan to give Cleveland an early lead in game three of the American League Division Series
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Guardians will play from in front in game three of the ALDS!

The offense had a fantastic first inning as they forced Luis Severino to throw 31 pitches. It all started with a great at-bat from Steven Kwan who ended up on second with a lead-off double.

He then advanced to third on a base hit from Jose Ramirez. That's when the damage was done.

Josh Naylor hit an awkward ball to the Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa who got eaten up by the ball. Kwan scored from third in it was a 1-0 ball game.

Watch the play here:

This is another pretty awesome view of the RBI and you can hear the crowd's reaction too.

The Guardians need to keep the pressure on the Yankees' pitching staff. The earlier they can get into the bullpen in game three could have huge implications on tonight's game on Sunday with it most likely being a bullpen game for both teams.

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ALDS Game Three Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees

Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start

The Guardians Bullpen Has Been The Strongest Part Of The Team In The Playoffs

Guardians Rally In 10th To Tie Up ALDS Against Yankees

Aaron Judge's Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Are Nothing New

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNatio 

Guardians October 14 2022
News

ALDS Game Three Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Gabriel Arias October 1
News

Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start

By Tommy Wild
Luke Maile October 14 2022
News

The Guardians Bullpen Has Been The Strongest Part Of The Team In The Playoffs

By Tommy Wild
Aaron Judge October 14 2022
News

Aaron Judge's Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Nothing New

By Tommy Wild
Oscar Gonzalez October 14 2022
News

Guardians Rally In The 10th To Tie Up ALDS Against Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario October 14 2022
News

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

By Tommy Wild
Ernie Clement June 14 2022
News

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 11 2022 3
News

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

By Tommy Wild