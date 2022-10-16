WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three

The Guardians will play from in front in game three of the ALDS!

The offense had a fantastic first inning as they forced Luis Severino to throw 31 pitches. It all started with a great at-bat from Steven Kwan who ended up on second with a lead-off double.

He then advanced to third on a base hit from Jose Ramirez. That's when the damage was done.

Josh Naylor hit an awkward ball to the Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa who got eaten up by the ball. Kwan scored from third in it was a 1-0 ball game.

Watch the play here:

This is another pretty awesome view of the RBI and you can hear the crowd's reaction too.

The Guardians need to keep the pressure on the Yankees' pitching staff. The earlier they can get into the bullpen in game three could have huge implications on tonight's game on Sunday with it most likely being a bullpen game for both teams.

