WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Grand Slam As Guardians Are Set To Clinch The Division

Well, if it wasn't official before, it probably is now!

In the eighth inning of the potential division-clinching game against the Texas Rangers, Steven Kwan ripped a grand slam!

Watch the moonshot here:

Kwan has been a master of singles, base hits, and hustle all year and we've only seen him hit a few home runs. But he absolutely smoked this one!

That at-bat really sums up how the Guardians and Kwan have played all year. He got deep in the count, never gave up on it, and then found his opportunity and didn't pass it up.

Steven Kwan has been such an important part of this Guardians team all year and hasn't even looked like a rookie. It's only fitting he's the one who launches the grand slam on clinch day.

He joins Oscar Mercado, Jose Ramirez, and Andres Gimenez who have all hit grand slams in 2022.

I can't wait to see what Kwan can do in the playoffs once he makes his postseason debut!

