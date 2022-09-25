Skip to main content

WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Grand Slam As Guardians Are Set To Clinch The Division

Steven Kwan hits his first career grand slam against the Texas Rangers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Well, if it wasn't official before, it probably is now!

In the eighth inning of the potential division-clinching game against the Texas Rangers, Steven Kwan ripped a grand slam! 

Watch the moonshot here:

Kwan has been a master of singles, base hits, and hustle all year and we've only seen him hit a few home runs. But he absolutely smoked this one!

That at-bat really sums up how the Guardians and Kwan have played all year. He got deep in the count, never gave up on it, and then found his opportunity and didn't pass it up. 

Steven Kwan has been such an important part of this Guardians team all year and hasn't even looked like a rookie. It's only fitting he's the one who launches the grand slam on clinch day.

He joins Oscar Mercado, Jose Ramirez, and Andres Gimenez who have all hit grand slams in 2022.

I can't wait to see what Kwan can do in the playoffs once he makes his postseason debut!

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Plesac Helps Columbus Blank Toledo With Strong Rehab Outing

Terry Francona Is "Excited" About The Opportunity For The Guardians To Clinch The Division

Oscar Gonzalez Has Second Multi-Home Run Game Of His Career In Guardians Win Over Rangers

What Is The Guardians Brand Of Baseball?

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Zach Plesac July 10 2022
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Plesac Helps Columbus Blank Toledo With Strong Rehab Outing

By Todd Paquette
Terry Francona September 16 2022
News

Terry Francona Is "Excited" About The Opportunity For The Guardians To Clinch The Division

By Tommy Wild
Oscar Gonzalez September 24 2022
News

Oscar Gonzalez Has Second Multi-Home Run Game Of His Career In Guardians Win Over Rangers

By Tommy Wild
Josh Naylor September 24 2022
News

What Is The Guardians Brand Of Baseball?

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario September 24 2022
News

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

By Tommy Wild
noel16
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Noel And Tena Make Triple-A Debut For Columbus

By Todd Paquette
Andres Gimenez September 23 2022
News

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

By Tommy Wild
valera8
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

By Todd Paquette