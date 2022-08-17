You know when Terry Francona gets ejected it's probably within good reason. The Guardians manager rarely faces off with the umpiring crew, but by the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game, he had enough.

If you missed Tuesday's game, know that the Guardians thought they were walking off the field after throwing out Jazier Báez at home when he tried to score off a double. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had challenged the call and reviewed for blocking the plate, which was successfully overturned to give his club a 1-0 lead.

After the call was overturned, Kerry Carpenter would send a ball over the outfield wall to make it 3-0. Just like that, the Guardians were playing from behind much to their disdain.

Fast forward to the ninth. The club had chipped away at the lead scoring a run in the first, seventh, and eighth, and found themselves with a runner on third with just one out.

Myles Straw was looking to bring the runner home, but instead wound up striking out, but not until the umpires conferenced on the call. It appeared the home plate umpire called a dropped foul, which would have meant Straw's at-bat would continue -- but the crew overturned it to an out.

This call would send the Guardians manager into a fit, which resulted in him taking the field and getting tossed by home plate crew chief Lance Barksdale -- but not before he got his money worth.

The club would never get the run in, and came up just short in the 4-3 loss. The club clearly felt heated between how the game started and ended, and the postgame comments certainly reflected it.

