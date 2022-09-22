WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut

Well, that didn't take very long.

In only his second at-bat in his Major League debut, Will Brennan ripped a base hit up the middle marking his first hit in the MLB. It was an impactful one at that two because his first hit also produced his first Big League RBI as well.

The RBI part is pretty fitting considering Brennan had 189 in the Minors this season.

Watch the hit here:

My favorite part about players getting their first Big League hit is the family and friends' reaction to seeing it happen. We've seen some great reactions this year too with the number of debuts the Guardians' prospects have had.

The Brennan family recreation was just as good as the ones we've already seen. Will's mom was literally jumping for joy and the smile on her face just couldn't be beaten!

Lance Lynn also had a pretty iconic reaction to the hit as well. The moment he saw the ball get through the infield he dropped his head in disbelief that he had given up yet another run.

Based on what we've seen from Brennan in the Minors, we can expect a lot more of these hits and RBI in the near future from the slugger.

