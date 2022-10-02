Skip to main content

WATCH: Will Brennan Hits First Major League Home Run

Cleveland prospect, Will Brennan, hits first Major League home run against the Royals.
Well, that didn't take very long. Will Brennan has been with the Guardians for just under two weeks and he's already making his presence known on the offensive end.

He finally had his very first Big League Home Run in Sunday's contest over the Royals. Brennan took an 0-and-2 fastball to deep right-center and watched the ball sail over the wall. This homer was even more impressive considering the chilly conditions and the wind blowing all over the place down in Progressive Field. 

Watch the home run here:

Don't worry, a representative was in the stands almost immediately after the home run looking for the fan who caught the ball. 

Brennan hit the home run in the bottom of the second inning which gave the Guardians a commanding early lead. This also made him two for two on the day. He filled in the lead-off position for Steven Kwan who got the day off. As the first batter of the game, Brennan smoked a triple and would end up scoring on a sacrifice fly from Amed Rosario

With the playoffs starting in less than a week, Brennan continues to make the case to be on the postseason roster. 

