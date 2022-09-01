What Terry Francona Said After The Guardians Lose To The Orioles

The Guardians lost a tough game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. The bats for the Guardians never showed up as they lost 4-0.

The star of the show was Gunnar Henderson who got his first Major League hit and home run on the same pitch in only his second at-bat.

Triston McKenzie was on the hill for the Guardians and ended up taking the loss. While he only gave up two runs and struck out seven, he looked shaky all night and was only able to go for five innings leaving the rest to the bullpen.

There were a couple of other hiccups throughout the game too. This included Eli Morgan giving up a two-run home run which put the game out of reach.

Terry Francona chimed in on what he saw from his perspective during the game:

The Orioles and the Guardians are tied at one game apiece heading into the series finale on Thursday. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff hunt and could even see each other come October making Thursday an exciting game to watch!

