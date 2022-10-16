What The Guardians Need To Do In ALDS Game Four To Beat Yankees

One more! Just one more win and the Guardians will be moving on to the ALCS!

Cleveland absolutely stunned New York with a three-run, ninth-inning come-from-behind victory in game three and they now own a 2-1 series lead heading into game four.

This is what they need to do in game four to secure the victory and punch their ticket to the ALCS:

Knock Out Cole, Get To Yankee Bullpen Early

The first key to the game is making Gerrit Cole work and forcing him out of the game early. Cleveland had a good approach to him in game one early, but they let Cole settle in after that.

Cole ended up pitching 6.1 innings while only allowing one run and four hits.

The sooner the Guardians can get into the Yankees bullpen the better because their relievers have not been great in this series. In game three, James Tallion blew the game in the tenth inning after he gave up two runs. Then in game three, it was Wandy Peralta and Clark Schmidt who let the game get away from them in the ninth.

On top of these demoralizing losses, the bullpen will be on short rest too. The perfect recipe for Clevland to score some runs.

Guardians Pitching Shows Up

Cal Quantrill will most likely be the starter for game two, although that isn't official just yet. He was the starter in game one as well and pitching respectably. He pitched five innings and gave up a couple of two-run homers. He also has five strikeouts and only three walks in that start too.

If Quantrill struggles early, Terry Francona needs to take him out as soon as possible. Aaron Civale or Zach Plesac have fresh arms and could each give Cleveland multiple innings.

Keep The Hits Coming

Cleveland has done what they did best all season in this series, and that's hit the ball. They've outhit New York 30-to-16 in the series as they continue to show the Yankees what this Guardian baseball looks like.

They need to keep these hits going and not let a home run demoralize them. It's worked all season, no need to switch it up now.

