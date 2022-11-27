Skip to main content

White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Pitcher

Mike Clevinger signs a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. Clevinger pitched for Cleveland from 2016 to 2020.
Cleveland will see a familiar face pitching for the White Sox in 2023. That would be Mike Clevinger who agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago.

Clevinger pitched for the Cleveland Indians for five season seasons and posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, and 10.0 SO9 in his time here. Cleavinger was at the center of the massive trade Cleveland pulled off with San Diego that brought Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, and Gabriel Arias to town. 

All players who played a crucial role for the Guardians in 2022. 

Since the Padres never resigned him, we can easily say that the Guardians ended up the winners of this trade.

Clevinger never really found a home in California after being dealt there. He missed the entire 2021 season after receiving Tommy John Surgery. Unfortunately, he hasn't looked quite the same since then. 

In 2022, he posted a 4.33 ERA in 22 starts in the regular season and gave up eight runs in only 2.2 innings pitched in the postseason.  

Cleveland has seen Clevinger two times since he was traded away. In those starts, they were able to get five runs, six hits, and two home runs off the former Cleveland pitcher. 

The Guardians have had a decent amount of success against Clevinger. That's a good thing since they will get to see a lot more of him since he's in the American League Central. 

