Who Is Newest Guardians Pitcher Slade Cecconi?
The Cleveland Guardians made another significant trade on Saturday evening, sending Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Part of the package the Guardians got in return is RHP Slade Cecconi, who could be an intriguing piece in Cleveland's pitching staff next year.
Let's take a look at who exactly Cecconi is and what he brings to the team.
He made his Major League debut on August 2, 2023, and played a key role in Arizona's bullpen on their run to the World Series that season.
The right-hander has experience as a reliever and starting games, but given Cleveland's current roster needs, it would make a ton of sense for the Guardians to plug him into their rotation.
In 17 career starts, Cecconi has a 5.72 ERA and a 1.322 WHIP.
He has also demonstrated a tremendous feel of the strike zone throughout the first two years of his career. Cecconi has an SO/9 of 7.6 as a starter and ranked in the 92nd percentile in BB% in 2024.
Along with his command comes Cecconi's fastball, which can have an average velocity of 94.4 but can top out close to triple-digits. However, he still needs to develop a better off-speed or breaking pitch to go along with that.
Cecconi's extension on his pitches is the other stat that should spark curiosity.
The Guardians love pitchers with high extension. Examples include Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, and Triston McKenzie. Cecconi ranked in the 64th percentile in extension during the 2024 season.
Cecconi's counting stats may not jump off the paper as being the team's next ace. However, he has shown the potential to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm, and the Guardians still need all the rotation help they can get.