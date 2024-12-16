3 Realistic Sluggers Cleveland Guardians Could Still Sign
The Cleveland Guardians have been very quiet in MLB free agency thus far, which doesn't come as much of a surprise given the Guardians' cost-conscious nature.
However, it's clear that Cleveland still has needs, one of which is another bat.
While there is hope that the Guardians could try to make a push for someone like Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernandez, it's probably not going to happen.
So, here are three affordable options for Cleveland to pursue on the open market.
Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar is one of the more intriguing free agents available.
The 32-year-old had a strange breakout campaign with the San Diego Padres in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI.
The thing is, Profar owns a lifetime slash line of .245/.331/.395, so it's hard to determine whether or not his season was legitimate or a product of luck (he posted a .302 BABIP, which is well above his career average of .271).
On the plus side, the uncertainty surrounding the former top prospect could make him relatively affordable, so the Guardians may be able to snag him on a short-term deal.
Profar also has some defensive versatility, possessing the ability to play both outfield and infield.
Max Kepler
Guardians fans will know Max Kepler pretty well.
The German native has spent his entire 10-year major-league career with the Minnesota Twins and has hit 22 home runs against Cleveland, which is his most against any team.
Kepler is a compelling target, as he has a couple of really good years on his resume (like in 2019 when he smashed 36 homers or 2023 when he posted an .816 OPS), but he has also had a whole lot of less-than-stellar campaigns.
For example, the 31-year-old slashed .253/.302/.380 with eight long balls and 42 RBI across 399 plate appearances this past season.
But there is some upside here, and again, the Guardians probably aren't going to be landing any of the top bats on the market. They'll probably have to settle for players like Kepler.
Joc Pederson
That brings us to, quite easily, the best name on this list: Joc Pederson.
Pederson can't really play the field, so he would have to serve as a full-time designated hitter and stunt the growth of guys like Kyle Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel.
That's a con, but let's be honest: Pederson is a proven slugger. Manzardo and Noel are not.
Pederson spent the 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks and slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 dingers and 64 RBI over 449 trips to the dish.
The Palo Alto, Ca. native boasts a lifetime .811 OPS, so he has always historically been a good hitter.
Pederson has slugged over 20 home runs six times since entering the bigs in 2014, hitting 25 or more homers four times. He topped out at 36 with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2019.
The 32-year-old has been a bit inconsistent year to year, but there is no question that he would add some much-needed pop to Cleveland's lineup.