3 Unsung Heroes For Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are AL Central division champions, and while names like Jose Ramirez, Tanner Bibee and Emmanuel Clase will garner most of the recognition, the Guardians couldn't have done it without significant contributions up and down the roster.
Here are three unsung heroes for the Guardians in 2024.
Matthew Boyd, SP
No one knew what to expect from Matthew Boyd when Cleveland signed him in late June.
The left-hander had not pitched since 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, and it wasn't like he was great last year before getting injured, either (5.45 ERA, 4.35 FIP in 15 starts).
However, Boyd has been a miracle worker for the Guardians this season.
Since joining Cleveland's starting rotation in mid-August, Boyd has pitched to the tune of a 2.72 ERA while allowing just 32 hits and registering 46 strikeouts over 39.2 innings (eight starts). He boasts a 3.29 FIP and 3.54 K/BB ratio.
The 33-year-old has been surprisingly terrific and may very well have earned himself a spot in the Guardians' playoff rotation.
Lane Thomas, OF
At first, the Lane Thomas trade deadline acquisition appeared to be a bust. After all, Thomas slashed just .143/.239/.195 with no home runs in August.
However, the former Washington Nationals outfielder has flipped the script in the month of September, slashing .293/.329/.613 while racking up six homers and 17 RBI.
Talk about a significant turnaround.
For a Guardians offense that has been starving for production, Thomas' scintillating September has been a revelation for the club, especially when coupled with the rise of rookies Jhonkensy Noel and Kyle Manzardo.
Pedro Avila, RP
Clase is the obvious ace of Cleveland's league-best bullpen, and the middle relief trio of Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin has also been lauded with praise.
But can take a minute to appreciate the much less-heralded Pedro Avila?
Avila has made 49 relief appearances with the Guardians since being purchased off waivers from the San Diego Padres, going 5-1 with a 3.33 ERA.
While his control has been questionable (he has issued 29 walks over 73 innings), Avila has done a terrific job limiting damage, surrendering just 67 hits and recording a respectable 71 punchouts.
The 27-year-old isn't flashy, but he has been a crucial piece in Cleveland's dynamic bullpen.