Angels Starting Pitcher Should Be Trade Target For Cleveland Guardians
Time is running out for the Cleveland Guardians to add to their roster. MLB’s trade deadline is just over two weeks away, and the Guardians still need one or two starting pitchers to help them finish off the regular season and for a potential playoff run.
One pitcher who Cleveland’s front office should target is Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson.
Anderson is putting together a solid season for the Angles, who should be sellers at the deadline. The 36-year-old has a 2.97 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over 19 starts this year. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Anderson has a pitching run value of nine, ranking in the 83rd percentile.
What the Guardians need most from their starters is for them to get deep into games and that’s exactly what Anderson has done this season. He’s pitched at least seven innings or more eight times this season and his shortest starter was just 4.2 innings which came on June 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
The Angels may ask for a big haul for Anderson, considering what the starting pitcher market could be, and because he’s under contract through the 2025 season. However, given Cleveland’s current pitching situation, knowing they have a reliable veteran arm for the rest of this year and into next season is nice insurance.
The Guardians need another starting arm and going after a pitcher such as Anderon would give a boost to their roster and likely wouldn’t be as pricey as someone such as Chiacgo White Sox’s Garrett Crochett.