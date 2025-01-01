A 2025 New Year's Resolution For The Cleveland Guardians
The 2024 season and year have officially come to a close, and with that, a new season and new opportunities await the Cleveland Guardians in 2025.
The turn of the calendar also means New Year's resolutions and the Guardians should make one for themselves.
That resolution should be aggressive with calling up their prospects once the 2025 season officially begins.
Cleveland's front office has been active this offseason, but most of their moves have been lateral at best. The Guardians replaced Josh Naylor with Carlos Santana at first base and are still looking for their second baseman. after parting ways with Andres Gimenez.
Maybe the Guardians will make some more big moves before spring training starts, but if they don't, Cleveland must be willing to call up their top prospects the moment they can help the big league team.
For example, Chase DeLauter showed during the 2024 minor league season that he was ready for an opportunity to hit .261/.341/.500 with a .841 OPS in 39 games.
Juan Brito is also a position player who could provide an upgrade to Cleveland's lineup right away.
In a perfect world, Travis Bazzana would make his major league debut next season. But at the very least, the Guardians must have the 22-year-old on a fast track through Cleveland's farm system.
The Guardians still have some questions in their starting rotation, and a prospect like Doug Nikhazy could provide some answers. If Daniel Espino can get healthy, perhaps he could be an option in the back half of the season, too.
The Guardians have the young talent in the farm system to supplement the major league roster. In the past, Cleveland's front office has hesitated to call up their prospects until later in the season when the weather warms.
That can't be the case in 2025.