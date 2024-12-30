Guardians Are A Perfect Fit For Veteran Free Agent Infielder
When the offseason started, the two main positions that the Cleveland Guardians needed to upgrade were in their starting rotation and the outfield.
However, the Andres Gimenez trade may have changed that initial plan.
Cleveland was reportedly interested in signing INF Gleyber Torres before he chose the Detroit Tigers. This report does mean that the Guardians could be open to adding some infield depth this offseason.
If the Guardians plan on adding a veteran infielder to their roster for the 2025 season, they should seriously consider signing free agent Brendan Rodgers.
Rodgers was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies at the end of November.
Given his performance last season, this move was slightly shocking. However, it also presents a great opportunity for the Guardians to take advantage of the situation.
Rodgers finished the 2024 season with a .267/.314/.407 slash line, including 29 doubles, 13 home runs, and 54 RBI.
He isn't a particularly great defender, but that won't be an issue if Rodgers can make up for that with his offense. Plus, those stats are a clear upgrade over Gimenez's production in 2024.
Rodgers would be a logical fit if the Guardians are looking for a backup option if they don't feel Juan Brito is ready, Tyler Freeman can be an everyday player, or if they want Angel Martinez to work primarily in the outfield.
Rodgers has played his entire career in Colorado but hasn't quite lived up to the expectation of being the third-overall pick in the 2015 draft. Perhaps the 28-year-old needs a change of scenery to help him find more consistency on the field.
The Guardians could offer him just that and a chance to redefine his career, setting him up for a larger and longer contract next offseason.