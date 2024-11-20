Guardians Are Perfect Fit For This Free Agent Starting Pitcher
How will the Cleveland Guardians improve their starting rotation before 2025 Opening Day? That's the question on every fan's mind as the offseason continues.
If the Guardians do take the route of adding a pitcher via the free agency market, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi would be a perfect fit in Cleveland.
Eovaldi finished 2024 with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP as a member of the Texas Rangers. The 34-year-old was also a workhorse, tossing 170.2 innings, which is the most in his last three seasons.
Cleveland's rotation had so many unknowns last year, and it looks like it'll be more of the same at the start of next season.
Because of this, consistency should be high on the list of musts for any pitcher the Guardians' front office looks to acquire. Eovaldi certainly checks that box. He pitched six innings or more in 18 of his 29 starts last season, and that kind of production would be a great safety blanket for the Guardians.
One of Eovaldi's biggest strengths is his command of the zone, which is what allowed him to get deep into games. He finished last season in the 81st percentile in BB% and 87% in Chase%.
One possible criticism of Eovaldi is that he's never been a punch-out pitcher. Thankfully, Cleveland doesn't need him to be because of their elite defense right behind him in the field.
One thing is for sure: Eovaldi won't be cheap no matter what team signs him.
He's reportedly receiving massive interest from teams around baseball, and it's easy to see why. It's not every day that a recent World Series-winning starting pitcher is on the open market.
However, Eovaldi's track record makes the Guardians feel comfortable with giving him a deal, especially as a new championship window opens in Cleveland.