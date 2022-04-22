The last time the Cleveland Guardians visited the Big Apple their bats backed them up.

The last time the Cleveland Guardians were in the Bronx, they dropped their first of the three-game series against the Yankees with Corey Kluber pitching in pinstripes. In the next two games, however, the Guardians would go on to outscore the Yankees 22-4.

Familiar Faces

Aaron Civale pitched in the first of those final two games with a final line of six innings pitched, no earned runs, four strikeouts and one walk.

Myles Straw, José Ramírez, Franmil Reyes, and Andrés Giménez, who are all in Friday night’s lineup, contributed eight of the 13 hits on that night. Oscar Mercado, Yu Chang, and Owen Miller accounted for the other five.

Eli Morgan was on the hill for the second outing and held it down for the Guardians as they took their best shot at Gerrit Cole. Morgan would also go six innings with three punchouts and no walks, allowing one to score.

Ramírez would go a perfect four-for-four off Cole with a home run, three RBI, and one walk in that game. Cole, who has been struggling as of late, had a final line on the day of 5.2 innings pitched, seven runs, ten hits, seven strikeouts, one walk, and one hit by pitch.

Series Ahead

The last two matchups between the clubs favored the Guardians heavily with Morgan and Civale both on the bump with the bats to back them up. Friday will be Morgan's first start on the year, however, and is still being stretched due to shortened Spring Training. Morgan (1-0, 4.50) is matching up with Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72).

But, the Guardians could be coming into town at the right time as they are on a three-game winning streak after out-scoring the White Sox 19-5 in their series sweep.

Kirk McCarty will be making his MLB debut on Saturday, and Civale (0-1, 6.14) on Sunday. McCarty will be matched with Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 0.00) and Civale will have Cole on Sunday (0-0, 6.35).

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You may also like:

Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

Dominant Pitching Leads Guardians To Doubleheader Sweep vs. White Sox

Guardians Roster Moves: Three CoVID Cases Force Roster Carousel

Shane Bieber Gives Cleveland Another Tremendous Outing

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @adriennegoehler

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!