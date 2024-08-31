Cleveland Guardians Could Add This Intriguing Outfielder For Playoff Run
The Cleveland Guardians attempted to bolster their outfield at the trade deadline by acquiring Lane Thomas in a deal with the Washington Nationals. However, the trade has been an abject disaster thus far, as Thomas is slashing just .150/.242/.200 in 23 games since arriving.
The Guardians don't exactly have a lot of options as far as potential additions, but one interesting name has surfaced: Tommy Pham.
The St. Louis Cardinals have designated Pham for assignment, giving Cleveland the opportunity to add him just before the playoff eligibility deadline at 11:59 pm ET on Saturday night.
Of course, Pham has to pass through waivers, so many clubs will have the opportunity to snatch him before the Guardians. But if Cleveland gets the chance to claim Pham, it wouldn't be such a bad idea.
Pham was traded to the Cardinals from the Chicago White Sox just before the deadline. He hasn't exactly lit it up in St. Louis, slashing .206/.283/.368 in 23 contests. On the season overall, he is slashing .254/.321/.378 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.
So, clearly, the 36-year-old has not been great.
But can he be any worse than what Thomas and Tyler Freeman have been providing in the outfield for the Guardians?
Pham owns a lifetime .778 OPS, and just last year, he slashed a very respectable .256/.328/.446 with 16 long balls and 68 RBI. That type of production would go a long way in helping Cleveland.
Plus, the veteran has plenty of playoff experience and is a lifetime .313/.333/513 hitter in postseason baseball. That's over a decent playoff sample size of 31 games, too.
Maybe Pham really is just cooked. He is pretty old, after all. But for a team like the Guardians that is in desperate need of offensive assistance, it couldn't hurt to bring him aboard to see if he can potentially provide a spark to the lineup.