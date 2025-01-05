Guardians Could Be An Intriguing Fit For Versatile Veteran Infielder
A recent report that the Cleveland Guardians were interested in Gleyber Torres opened up a whole new possibility for the front office this offseason: signing a veteran infielder to a short-term deal.
This type of move would make a ton of sense, considering the Guardians traded Andres Gimenez, have a plethora of young and unproven players at the position, and are waiting for Travis Bazzana to be big-league-ready.
One player that would be an intriguing option for the Guardians to pursue is Adam Frazier.
Frazier, 33, spent the entire 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals.
He did have an underwhelming year at the plate, hitting just .202/.282/.294 with an OPS of .576. These numbers included 10 doubles, four home runs, and 22 RBI.
However, Frazier has still demonstrated a strong level of plate discipline in the strike zone and was well above average in Chase%, Whiff%, and K%.
If the Guardians feel he could be a veteran leader in the clubhouse and help some of Cleveland's younger hitters in this department, it could be worth a short-term partnership.
Frazier has also historically been a solid contact hitter. He has a career batting average of .264 and an OBP of .327. There's a chance that 2024 was just an offseason for him.
There's also defensive versatility, which could make Frazier a good fit for the Guardians. He spent the majority of his time at second base last season but also appeared in right field, left field, third base, and first base.
Cleveland still must address second base, but Frazier wouldn't be locked into that position. He could move all across the diamond, which would allow players such as Juan Brito, Jhonkensy Noel, or Angel Martinez to have playing time.
The Guardians are obviously a money-conscious organization. Thankfully, Frazier shouldn't break the bank in a deal, making him that much more of a good fit in Cleveland.
The Guardians have had one of the youngest rosters in baseball the last few seasons. Carlos Santana's return will increase that average age and provide a phenomenal veteran presence, but this team could still use more proven big-league hitters in the clubhouse.
Frazier could provide Cleveland with that and be a valuable piece on defense.