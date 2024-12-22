Guardians Fail Miserably in Disheartening Josh Naylor Trade
The Cleveland Guardians have officially said goodbye to first baseman Josh Naylor, trading him to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Slade Cecconi.
It's no surprise that the Guardians traded Naylor. Rumors swirled about Naylor's availability since the beginning of the offseason, as the 27-year-old is set to hit free agency after next season.
Cleveland's modus operand is to keep low payrolls and not sign players to long-term deals. With the exception of Jose Ramirez, the Guardians have mostly held true to that mantra.
But typically, Cleveland manages to land good returns in the deals it makes.
This time, however, the Guardians' haul was, uh, lackluster, to say the least.
Cecconi is 25 years old and made 20 appearances and 13 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2024. He went 2-7 with a 6.66 ERA (how's that for a bad omen?) while allowing 92 hits and registering just 64 strikeouts ove 77 innings of work.
He posted a 5.02 FIP, surrendered 16 home runs and logged a 1.416 WHIP.
There was absolutely nothing impressive about Cecconi's numbers this past year, whether it be from a traditional or peripheral perspective.
To make matters worse, the Oviedo, Fl. native has not exactly been stellar in the minor leagues either, as he lays claim to a lifetime 4.73 ERA in the minors.
So what exactly about Cecconi convinced the Guardians to trade Naylor for him? Heck, Cleveland managed to get a better return for Spencer Horwitz than it got for Naylor.
It just doesn't make any sense.
Let's put aside the fact that the Guardians just traded one of their best hitters immediately after making it to the ALCS for a minute. You're saying no one was willing to give them a better package than this? For an All-Star who just hit 31 home runs with 108 RBI?
I get that Cleveland instantly reunited with Carlos Santana to man first base after moving Naylor. So, yes: the Guardians found his replacement. But it was only on a one-year deal. Why didn't they just give Naylor one more season if they were going to trade him for virtually nothing anyway?
Maybe Cecconi will find his way in Cleveland and establish himself as a legitimate piece. We've seen the Guardians work wonders with pitchers before.
But you just can't help but feel that Cleveland dropped the ball here.
Guardians fans certainly aren't shocked that the Guardians dealt Naylor. They were surely bracing for it since they were eliminated from the playoffs. But they almost definitely expected a better return.