Guardians Made All The Right Moves With Pitching Staff Despite Game 2 Loss
The Cleveland Guardians probably wish they could go back in time and change a few things from their Game 2 ALDS loss to the Detroit Tigers.
In hindsight, Cleveland probably wishes they had been less aggressive early in their at-bats against Tarik Skubal. They also hit into two critical double plays that prevented them from scoring runs.
But even with the way the game ended, Cleveland should be content with the way they managed the pitching staff. Stephen Vogt knew when it was time to turn to his bullpen and what order to go in.
To start, Matthew Boyd was rolling through Detroit's lineup and gave up just four hits, struck out five batters, and allowed zero runs in his start, which made it into the fifth inning.
He had only thrown 72 pitches when Vogt came to get him. But at this point, Boyd had done his job against the Tigers. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and went toe to toe with the Cy Young frontrunner. Once Vogt saw a matchup in Cleveland's favor, he made the move to go to his relievers, as he should have.
No one can complain about going with Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, and Hunter Gaddis up next. That's the clean-up crew that has been so good all season long. You also can't blame Vogt for bringing in Emmanuel Clase in the eighth inning either to get the final out.
There may be some debate whether Vogt should've let Clase go as long as he did before Kerry Carpenter's three-run blast. He had already thrown over 20 pitches, and a multi-inning outing for Clase is a rarity.
However, leaving Cleveland's closer out there was the right call. It wasn't how many pitches Clase threw that caused the home run; it was the one slider that was left too much over the plate.
Plus, Clase is fresh off argubaly the greatest season from a reliever in MLB history. Here's your guy in that situation. Vogt said after the game that it never crossed his mind to walk Carpenter or take out Clase in that situation.
"You got the best pitcher in the world on the mound," said Vogt. "You're going to let him face any hitter. Again, Carpenter is a phenomenal hitter. He got a mistake slider, and he didn't miss it. Gotta tip your cap."
The Guardians shouldn't second guess any of the moves they made with their pitchers against the Tigers, and one well-timed home run for Detroit shouldn't affect Cleveland's game plan for Game 3.