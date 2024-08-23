Cleveland Guardians Would Be Massively Affected By This MLB Rule Change
The Cleveland Guardians have built one of the best records in baseball this season in spite of a horrendous starting pitching staff that ranks among the worst in baseball.
The Guardians' bullpen has been their saving grace, with Emmanuel Clase having a historically great campaign for a closer and the rest of the Cleveland's relievers providing him with ample support.
But could that all be taken away from the Guardians within a blink of an eye?
ESPN's Jesse Rogers recently reported that the MLB is considering a rule change that would force starting pitchers to throw at least six innings before being removed from a game.
Obviously, some kinks would need to be worked out here. Injuries would have to be accounted for, and you would think there would be some sort of mercy cap. No one wants to see a pitcher get shelled for 15 runs. But given how many changes have occurred in the game of baseball over the last several years, this doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.
And it could absolutely devastate Cleveland.
Now, the good news for the Guardians is that this potential rule change obviously wouldn't be instituted this season. It would probably arrive in 2025, at the earliest.
But given how poor Cleveland's starting rotation currently is, it could make life very rough for the Guardians very quickly.
Cleveland currently ranks 29th in baseball in quality starts, which is when a pitcher goes at least six innings and gives up three runs or less. Clearly, the Guardians have been having extreme difficulty getting even passable outings from their starting pitchers.
A big reason for Cleveland's struggles is because Shane Bieber was knocked out for the year with Tommy John surgery back in April, but here's the thing: Bieber is set to be a free agent this offseason, and he may ultimately price himself out of the Guardians' range.
That leaves Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively and not a whole lot else as far as proven starting pitchers for Cleveland, meaning the Guardians will have to scour the trade market or look for bargains in free agency.
If the MLB implements this rule, it will put that much more pressure on Cleveland to go out and properly address its rotation over the winter. In a world where starters have to last at least six frames, the Guardians would not be able to rely on their dynamic bullpen nearly as much.
This also adds an even stronger sense of urgency for Cleveland to finally break through with a World Series championship this year, which would end the league's longest active drought. The Guardians' last title came all the way back in 1948.
Cleveland doesn't have to worry about this potential rule change just yet. But if and when it does occur, the Guardians may have to scramble.