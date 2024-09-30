Cleveland Guardians Must Avoid This Major Mistake In MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians secured the No. 2 seed in the American League heading into the playoffs, meaning they will have a bye in the Wild Card Series.
The Guardians will face the winner of the Detroit Tigers-Houston Astros matchup in the ALDS, meaning they will have plenty of time to decide what their starting rotation will look like.
Tanner Bibee is obviously Cleveland's ace and will take the ball in Game 1, but the rest of the staff appears to be up in the air after that.
It's looking like Matthew Boyd will be the No. 2 starter given how impressive he has been down the stretch, but the No. 3 spot is completely up for grabs.
It will probably be between Ben Lively and Alex Cobb, and while some feel Cobb should get the nod, that could end up being a major mistake on the part of the Guardians.
Cleveland acquired Cobb in a deadline trade with the San Francisco Giants even though Cobb had not pitched since 2023. He made his 2024 debut shortly after being acquired by the Guardians, but was then shelved due to a broken fingernail. Upon returning, he quickly hit the injured list once again as a result of a blister.
Cobb has not pitched since Sept. 1, and overall, he made three starts for Cleveland this year.
Meanwhile, Lively has actually been a steady contributor for the Guardians all season long and was one of the lone bright spots in a miserable rotation.
The right-hander went13-10 with a 3.81 ERA, and while his 4.66 FIP could cause some concern for concern, he has been pretty consistent throughout 2024. He also limited opposing hitters to a .660 OPS in September, which was his best individual month of the campaign.
While Cobb may have more experience and a better overall track record, there is very little reason to bump Lively in favor of Cobb based on this year's results.
Cobb boasts a lifetime 3.84 ERA and looked decent in his brief action with the Guardians this season, but bouncing Lively from the rotation at this point would be a bit disrespectful.
Not only that, but Cleveland would be setting itself up for disappointment.
The fact of the matter is that Lively has been solid all year and Cobb is a relative unknown. At least in October 2024.
Stephen Vogt should absolutely roll with Lively over Cobb in the playoffs.