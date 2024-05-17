Guardians Need More Of This From Tyler Freeman
Steven Kwan’s absence has left a major void in the Cleveland Guardians lineup.
Kwan was leading the American League in batting average and had established himself as one of the best leadoff hitters in the game before heading to the injured list with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a few more weeks.
Tyler Freeman will lead off for the Guardians for his fourth consecutive game on Friday night as Cleveland welcomes the Minnesota Twins. This is a role that he’s gotten comfortable in a small sample size.
He’s currently collected a hit in four of his last five games and carries an OBP of .370 over the last week. This is an effort that has also caught the eye of manager Stephen Vogt.
“Just the at-bat quality has been really, really good for him out of the leadoff spot,” said Vogt.
“He’s hitting the ball hard. For me, when Tyler hits the ball hard to centerfield, he’s at his best. That allows him to pull the ball and keep it fair. He’s been working walks, working deep counts, getting hit by pitches, and finding a way to get on base. He’s been outstanding.
Freeman’s ability to adapt to each situation he’s put in needs more recognition. He’s already learned a whole new position this season, has been moved up and down the order, and is now stepping up in one of the hardest spots to hit in the lineup.
It’s nearly impossible to replicate and replace Kwan’s effect and production for the Guardians. However, Cleveland is going to need Freeman to keep this up until they can get Kwan back in the mix.