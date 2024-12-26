Guardians are Perfect Fit for this Sleeper OF in MLB Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians have yet to improve their offense in MLB free agency, but there is still time for them to make some impactful—yet cost-effective—signings.
One of the biggest problem areas for the Guardians in 2024 was their outfield, where they lacked consistent production throughout the season.
Cleveland was largely expected to add an outfielder this offseason, but it has yet to do so.
But how about pursuing former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Randal Grichuk?
Grichuk is coming off of one of the best campaigns of his career, as he slashed .291/.348/.528 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI over 279 plate appearances this past year.
The 33-year-old broke into the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He has also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.
Grichuk has been fairly consistent over the course of his MLB tenure, registering double-digit home run totals in every season since 2015.
The Rosenberg, Tx. product topped out at 31 homers with the Blue Jays in 2019 and has achieved over 20 long balls five times.
Grichuk owns a lifetime slash line of .252/.300/.469, so he has clearly never been a big on-base percentage guy. However, he has always possessed decent power, which the Guardians sorely need.
Currently, Steven Kwan, Lane Thomas and Jhonkensy Noel are projected to be the starting outfielders, although that can certainly change if top prospect Chase DeLauter has an impressive showing in spring training.
Plus, there is always the possibility that Cleveland trades Thomas, who is slated to hit free agency after next season.
Regardless, adding Grichuk to the mix would be huge, especially considering that the Guardians would probably be able to land him on an affordable one-year deal.