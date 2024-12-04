Cleveland Guardians Perfect Trade Partner This Offseason
As more and more free-agent starting pitchers sign with new teams (including Matthew Boyd), it's become increasingly clear for the Cleveland Guardians that the most realistic way for them to upgrade the roster is through a trade.
If the Guardians decide to make a trade between now and Opening Day, one organization is the perfect trade partner for them: the Miami Marlins.
Cleveland desperately needs to add more arms to its rotation. Luckily for the Marlins, they have a plethora of arms they could look to move.
The most obvious candidate here is Jesús Luzardo, who makes a ton of sense for the Guardians to target in a trade.
However, the Marlins also have a few other possible trade contenders, such as Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers, or Edward Cabrera. If Cleveland wants to pull off a real blockbuster trade, they could target 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara.
The point is that the Guardians need pitching, and the Marlins have plenty of arms.
But why would Miami want to seek a trade with Cleveland? What's in it for them?
The National League East is one of the toughest divisions in baseball, and the Marlins won't be contending for a while.
The Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies all have World Series aspirations, while the Washington Nationals have some encouraging young pieces on the horizon.
With that in mind, they should look to capitalize on their high-value pieces and flip them for young talent. They started to do this during last season's trade deadline by sending away Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Tanner Scott.
The Guardians entered the 2024 season with one of the youngest rosters in baseball, and they still won 92 games and reached the ALCS. They still have plenty of young talent throughout the minors that they could package for one of Miami's starting pitchers.
Cleveland is looking to compete now and has interesting prospects throughout the system. Miami looks to be heading for a rebuild but also has the pitching, which could help a contender.
The two teams are perfect partners for making a big trade in the coming months.