This Prospect Might Be Guardians Best Option At Shortstop Right Now
One of the main storylines of spring training was determining who would be the Cleveland Guardians starting shortstop.
Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias were the two contenders for the position with Rocchio ultimately getting the majority of the time there throughout the first two months of the season. However, neither Rocchio nor Arias has left a lasting impression on offense or defense as Cleveland searches for their franchise shortstop.
Luckily for the Guardians, they have a plethora of middle infielders in their farm system and one is starting to make the case to get a big-league opportunity soon.
Jose Tena (Cleveland’s No. 22nd-ranked prospect) made his debut on August 5, 2023. He got sporadic playing time during his first stint in the majors but didn't make an immediate impact in his role.
However, the most important part of a young player's career is that they continue to develop. Tena has certainly shown progression over the offseason and into his 2024 minor league season.
So far for the Columbus Clippers, he’s slashed .289/.337/443 with an OPS of 780. Even though Tena doesn't have the stature of a power hitter, he's still seven home runs and nine doubles this season too. That type of offense production from their shortstops has been nonexistent for the Guardians this season.
Who knows if Tena is the future shortstop of the Guardians moving forward?
But there's no way to find out unless he gets a fair shot and another chance in the big leagues. Also, the key to continuing their winning ways is to ride the hot hand and Tena’s development and minor league numbers make a strong case that he’s Cleveland’s best option at short right now.