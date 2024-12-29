Guardians Could Pursue Enticing Trade to Solve Huge Problem
The Cleveland Guardians have made multiple trades this offseason, but none of them have made fans all that happy.
The Guardians sent both second baseman Andres Gimenez and first baseman Josh Naylor packing, and while they were able to swing part of the Gimenez return to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitcher Luis Ortiz, fans remain, at best, nonplussed.
But could Cleveland potentially make another trade in order to fill a hole?
The Guardians are definitely in need of another outfielder, as they have significant questions beyond Steven Kwan and Lane Thomas.
At the very least, Cleveland should absolutely add some more depth out there, which is why pursuing a trade for Miami Marlins slugger Jesus Sanchez would make sense.
The Marlins have been cleaning house this offseason, and it would not be surprising to see them jettison yet another key player from their roster.
Sanchez doesn't hit free agency until 2028, but years of team control did not stop Miami from trading third baseman Jake Burger earlier in the offseason.
The 27-year-old slashed .252/.313/.417 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI over 537 plate appearances this past year, and while those numbers aren't brilliant, Sanchez does have a couple of decent campaigns under his belt.
For example, the Dominican native posted a .777 OPS in 2023, and back in 2021, he registered an .808 OPS in a part-time role.
Sanchez has flashed solid power potential, and a change of scenery may do him well.
Plus, based on the return that the Marlins got for Burger, who is a far superior hitter, they probably wouldn't ask for a whole lot in exchange for Sanchez.
This is an avenue the Guardians should at least explore, as they may be able to nab Sanchez on the cheap.