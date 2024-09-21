Guardians Could Make Risky Free Agent Play For Former All-Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season and are headed to the MLB playoffs. But there is no doubt there are concerns for the team.
Chief among those concerns is the Guardians' starting pitching.
Cleveland has had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball this year, and while Shane Bieber's season-ending injury has been a huge factor, it's important to note that he may walk via free agency over the winter.
So, what can the Guardians do to address their rotation in the coming offseason?
There is one interesting name to monitor: Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Wacha.
Wacha is enjoying a terrific campaign for the Royals, having gone 13-8 with a 3.28 ERA while allowing 149 hits and registering 143 strikeouts over 161.2 innings of work.
The 33-year-old has set himself up nicely to land a multi-year contract, but could Cleveland make a play for the veteran?
Wacha should certainly be on the Guardians' wish list, even if there is risk involved.
What risk, you ask? Well, Wacha has a pretty checkered injury history. As a matter of fact, 2024 marks the first time he has hit 140 innings since 2017.
As a result, Wacha has bounced around the league the last several years. He has remained moderately healthy, logging 29, 23, 24 and 28 outings since 2021, respectively, but the injury worry is obviously there.
Wacha has pitched very well the past three seasons, posting ERAs in the low-to-mid 3s each year. Perhaps he has learned how to manage as he has gotten older.
There was even a time when Wacha was an All-Star. Back in 2015, he went 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals, representing his lone All-Star appearance.
He owns a lifetime 3.89 ERA and 4.00 FIP.
Cleveland has a history of being very prudent financially, but if it can land Wacha on a team-friendly, incentive-laden multi-year deal, it should strongly consider it.
After all, Wacha has actually been more durable than Bieber.