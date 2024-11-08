Guardians Should Seek Trade For Intriguing NL Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians need starting pitching. We all know that. However, their need for starting pitching shouldn't mask their need for another bat or two.
The problem is that the Guardians are not exactly a spendthrift organization, so they probably won't be blowing a ton of money in free agency.
That means Cleveland may have to get creative and pursue trades.
Luckily, the Guardians have a whole lot of trade chips at their disposal thanks to a deep farm system, so they should be able to put together some viable trade packages this offseason.
So, how about pursuing Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez?
Sanchez slashed .252/.313/.417 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI over 537 plate appearances this past season. He was much more impressive later in the year, as he flashed OPSes of .839, .785 and .792 in July, August and September.
The 27-year-old is under team control through 2027 and could represent a very realistic trade candidate for a Marlins organization that jettisoned a ton of pieces before the trade deadline.
Sanchez hasn't really lived up to expectations in South Beach, but aside from a disastrous 2022 campaign when he posted a .682 OPS, he has been a respectable hitter throughout his big-league career.
While the acquisition of Lane Thomas and the emergence of Jhonkensy Noel and Angel Martinez, Cleveland's need for outfield help is no longer as pressing as it once was, but there is no question that the Guardians could still use some assistance in the area.
Sanchez should be relatively affordable in terms of trade cost, and he definitely fits Cleveland's philosophy in terms of bringing in club-controlled talent.
The only potential downside to Sanchez is that he is a left-handed hitter, and the Guardians' lineup is already loaded with lefty bats as it is.
But if Cleveland is seeking a realistic option, it may want to give the Marlins a call.