Guardians Should Consider Signing Dynamic Veteran Infielder
Signing a middle insider may not have been initially on the Cleveland Guardians' to-do list this offseason, but the Andres Gimenez trade may have changed that.
The frontrunner to start the season at second base is prospect Juan Brito, but the Guardians should at least consider bringing in some veteran help.
If they head in this direction, one player who would fit this team perfectly is Jorge Polanco.
Polanco spent all of last season with the Seattle Mariners and hit .213/.296/.355 with an OPS of .651. The stats don't immediately jump out as elite or game-changing, but there's more to the story.
Polanco was a significantly better hitter away from Seattle, posting a 98 OPS+ versus the 70 OPS+ he had at home. T-Mobile Park has a reputation for being a difficult ballpark for hitters, and Polanco's splits support that.
Plus, Polanco's 16 home runs would've ranked third, and his 45 RBI would've been fourth in the Guardians last season. He would undoubtedly be an upgrade to Cleveland's current lineup.
It also helps that Polanco is familiar with the American League Central after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.
Polanco's defense is questionable at best, but that shouldn't scare the Guardians away, especially since they were reportedly interested in signing Gleyber Torres.
Cleveland already has some solid defenders on their roster. They need to add more offense, and Polanco provides that.
There can always be a world where the Guardians sign Polanco and still have Brito on their Opening Day roster.
Brito's primary position is second base, but last season, he played first, third, shortstop, and right field. Polanco has also moved around the diamond a bit during his career and has experience playing third and short.
You can never have too many versatile players on a roster.
Signing Polanco to a one-year deal is a low-risk move that would help the Guardians transition from a veteran infielder at second base to handing the keys to Travis Bazzana, who is clearly the face of Cleveland's franchise.