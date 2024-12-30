Guardians Should Look To Add At This Unexpected Position
Everyone's focus has been on how the Cleveland Guardians plan to address their starting rotation and outfield this offseason. It didn't initially seem that Cleveland needed to add anywhere else, given their depth and farm system.
These two positions could benefit from outside help via the free agency of the trade market. However, the Guardians should also look to add a veteran to their infield mix.
After Cleveland traded Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays, Juan Brito, Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect, was the leading candidate to take over at second base for the 2025 season.
This option made the most sense, given Brito's age and success in the minor leagues. He's ready for an opportunity at the big league level.
However, a recent report revealed that the Guardians had expressed interest in free agent INF Gleyber Torres before he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.
If the Guardians were to have signed Torres, second base would have been the best way to get his bat in the lineup.
This report could suggest Cleveland's front office is open to bringing in a veteran second baseman or utility infielder, which would be a great addition to the roster.
Brayan Rocchio has only been Cleveland's full-time shortstop for one season. Brito may be the missing piece for the offense, but he still hasn't made his major league debut. Travis Bazzana is one of baseball's top prospects, but a 2025 debut seems slightly farfetched at this point.
Given all of these reasons, the Guardians could greatly benefit from an infielder they can move around the diamond and rely on to step into the lineup and be a productive hitter.
The Guardians may be running out of free-agent options in the outfield, but there are still plenty of infielders on the market who would make sense on Cleveland's roster.
Adding a veteran utility player to the roster for 2025 could help the Guardians in the short term and set them up for long-term success.