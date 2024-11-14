Guardians Should Pursue This Power-Hitting Outfielder In Free Agency
There are plenty of outfield free-agent options this offseason for teams looking for an upgrade in this department. This availability is good news for the Cleveland Guardians, who desperately need an outfield bat.
One free agent who would make too much sense on Cleveland's roster is 2024 World Series champion Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez has made a name for himself over the last few seasons as a tremendous power hitter. In 2024, he hit a career-high 33 home runs, posted an OPS of .840, and finished the season with a 134 wRC+.
This would be a dream option for Stephen Vogt to have hitting behind Jose Ramirez or Josh Naylor. It would give the Guardians a true three-punch trio, which would be almost impossible for pitchers to get around in clutch moments.
Like many power-hitting players, Hernadez's biggest concern is his swing-and-miss rate. During the 2024 season, he struck out 28.6 percent of his at-bats, which is fairly consistent with his career average.
The Guardians can afford to add a player who will punch out more if they contribute the necessary pop that Teoscar does.
Coming off a World Series run and the reigning Home Run Derby champion, Hernandez will deservedly demand a high contract from an organization that is interested in him.
However, this shouldn't turn away the Guardians as potential suitors. Cleveland is fresh off an ALCS appearance, but it still has some clear holes on its roster.
Now is the time to make a free agency splash, and Hernandez is the player who could make the Guardians' offense World Series-caliber in 2024.