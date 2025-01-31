Cleveland Guardians Should Pursue Trade for Top Padres Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' biggest weakness heading into the offseason was their starting rotation.
While the front office has added Luis Ortiz and has options throughout the organization, the Guardians could still benefit from adding another proven starting-caliber arm.
One pitcher who reportedly could be available for trade and would fit perfectly on this Cleveland roster is Michael King, the current San Diego Padres pitcher.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres could be open to dealing King at some point this offseason. Given San Diego's lack of off-season moves, it wouldn't be surprising to see them trade King to reduce payroll.
In King's first full season as a starter, he finished with a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.33 FIP, and a 139 ERA+. He also threw 173.1 innings, which would have easily been the most on the Guardians.
The advanced stats also show why King would be a refreshing addition to Cleveland's rotation. Last season, the Guardians struggled to give up the long ball. However, King ranked in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity and the 97th percentile in hard-hit percentage.
Another reason why King is such an intriguing trade target is that he won't be a free agent until after the 2026 season. Even if the Guardians don't envision re-signing him, they could always flip him again in a year for some return on prospects.
Speaking of prospects, the Guardians would undoubtedly have to give up one of the top talents in their farm system in any trade centered around King.
However, the Guardians are returning a similar roster, which just played in the ALCS. They were also recently voted as having one of the best farm systems in baseball.
Cleveland is in the position to be able to part way with some young talent to make their roster immediately better, and King certainly accomplishes that.