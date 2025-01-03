Guardians Should Try Trading For Dodgers Dynamic Infielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to bolster their already winning World Series lineup by signing international free agent Hye-Seong Kim to a three-year deal.
While the Cleveland Guardians could've been a logical fit for Kim, they can still take advantage of the situation by attempting to trade for one of the Dodgers' infielders, Gavin Lux.
A trade between the Guardians and Dodgers could make a ton of sense for both sides.
Even with how stacked Los Angeles is, the team still needs to improve in one area: its bullpen. The Dodgers' reliever ERA was 3.95 during the playoffs, which was in the back half of the team that made the postseason in 2024.
Luckily for the Guardians, they have plenty of weapons in their bullpen. They should be all right with parting ways with one of them to make a meaningful upgrade in their lineup.
Los Angeles should also feel comfortable trading away Lux when they have plenty of depth that can replace him.
It is important to note that even after the Dodgers' Kim signing, reports are saying that Mookie Betts will play shortstop, Lux will be their second baseman, and Kim will serve as a "super utility" player. Los Angeles also has Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman, and Chris Taylor, who can play either of those positions.
Adding Lux to the roster also makes too much sense for the Guardians. They were reportedly interested in veteran infielder Gleyber Torres, and Lux provided a similar offensive boost to the position.
Lux was slightly inconsistent at the plate in 2024, but he still finished the season with a .251/.320/.373 slash line, a .703 OPS, and a 101 OPS+. He also hit 10 home runs, 24 doubles, and drove in 50 runs.
There's no denying this would be an upgrade over Andres Gimenez, who Cleveland traded earlier in the offseason.
Cleveland's financial flexibility has also been a hot topic this winter, but Lux wouldn't significantly impact the overall payroll. He's projected to make around $2.7 million in arbitration in 2025 and is still under team control through the 2026 season.
Acquiring Lux would give Cleveland a proven big-league hitter in their infield. They could use him at second base or shortstop until Travis Bazzana is ready for his major league debut, whatever that may be.
If the Dodgers, decide to use this depth to make a trade at some point, even during the season, the Guardians should call to see if Lux is available.