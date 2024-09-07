Guardians Starter Has Been Team's Best Surprise This Season
The Cleveland Guardians have faced their fair share of adversity and disappointment during the year. That's natraul for a season that lasts 162 games over five months. Finally, the Guardians are flipping the script thanks to a mid-season free agent signing.
Cleveland made a risky move and signed veteran pitcher Matthew Boyd at the end of June, with the intention that he could impact the roster in August. He was coming off Tommy John surgery and still had more rehab to go before returning to the mound.
Adding Boyd was also a proactive move by the front office to get more pitching on the roster with not knowing how much a starter would cost to trade for a starter at the deadline.
Flash forward to September, and Boyd has been Cleveland's best surprise of the season.
The 33-year-old has made five starts with Cleveland so far and has a 2.20 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP, 26 strikeouts, and five walks as a member of the Guardians. Needless to say, this production has been better than anyone could have expected.
However, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has not been shocked by what Boyd has accomplished during this run.
"I mean, you look at who he was before he was injured. He's always been a really good pitcher," said Vogt.
"When you get 14 months alone, rehabbing, and you learn a lot about yourself, and you learn a lot about the game. We've talked a lot about how he would mentally prepare to pitch, even when he was in rehab. So, I'm not surprised to see him have this success, and he's been a good pitched for a long time, and he's gonna continue to be."
Boyd has been a great boost for the Guardians in the final stretch of the regular season. But can he keep this up and surprise everyone once again with a tremendous run in the playoffs?