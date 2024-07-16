Extra Pressure On Cleveland Guardians, Travis Bazzana Following MLB Draft
Fans, experts, analysts, and everyone in between are praising the Cleveland Guardians for taking Travis Bazzana with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. There’s so much to be excited about with this prospect and how he fits into Cleveland’s organization moving forward.
However, there will be extra pressure on the front office to make sure that Bazzana pans out for the team in the long run because of who picked behind them.
The Cincinnati Reds, an in-state rival for Cleveland, selected top pitcher Chase Burns with the second pick in the draft. With MLB’s schedule adjustments a few years ago, the Guardians now see the Reds for at least two seasons yearly. This means they also have the possibility of seeing Burns in those matchups as well.
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals picked back-to-back at five and six, with LHP Hagen Smith going to the Sox and left-handed slugger Jac Caglianone becoming a Royal. Of course, both of these teams are in the same division as the Guardians, which they see more than anyone else on the schedule.
In the coming years, the Guardians will face many of the top picks in the 2024 draft. If Bazzana doesn’t work out as the organization hopes, Cleveland will constantly be reminded of the players it passed on.
Bazzana knows there’s added pressure being the number one overall pick, and he talked about how he’s ready to take that on.
“The pressure, obviously, grows [being selected first overall], and I think it’s grown every step of the way,” said Bazzana.
“There wasn’t much pressure being a 15, 16-year-old in Australia and there wasn’t much pressure coming in as a freshman at Oregon State. No one really expected anything from the Australian kid. I think the pressure rises when you kind of see your name start rising with it. So, like, when I played in the Cape Cod [League] and people start talking about you in this kind of picture and pressure rises. Then, in the spring, you’re expected to go out and perform. There was pressure, and obviously, it continues to grow when I make my big league debut, and it’ll grow as everything happens. That’s just part of it, and I’m focused on the process and the people around me enough where, like, those external pressures don't have too much of an effect. They just continue to motivate me and keep me focused on the right things.”
This is exactly the mindset that the first overall pick should have, and it’s one of the reasons why Cleveland chose Bazzana.