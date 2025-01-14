Four Guardians 2025 Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees To Watch For
The Cleveland Guardians are just over a month away from their first 2025 Cactus League spring training game.
On Tuesday, the team announced its spring training reporting dates and full list of 23 non-roster Major League Spring Training camp invitees.
Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 11 and will have a workout on Feb. 13. The Guardians' full squad will then report on Feb. 16, with a full squad workout on Feb. 18 before the team's spring training opener on Feb. 22 against the Cincinnati Reds.
With the immense talent in Cleveland's farm system, which was recently recognized as one of MLB's best by Major League executives, here are four non-roster invitees to watch for this coming spring.
Ryan Webb, Left-Handed Starting Pitcher
The 2021 fourth-round pick had a productive 2024 season across Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. In a combined 27 games (25 starts), the left-hander went 6-7 with a 2.80 ERA and 151 strikeouts, which ranked tied for 15th in Minor League Baseball.
Webb was promoted from Akron to Columbus in early August. He fared well in his first Triple-A stint, going 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in seven starts, while throwing 33 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.
Luis Frías, Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
The Guardians signed the right-hander to a Minor League contract for the 2025 campaign earlier this month. In a combined 11 relief appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays last year, he allowed 16 runs (15 earned) in 9.2 innings last season.
However, after being designated for assignment by Arizona in early August, Frías had an impressive stretch with Triple-A Buffalo. He recorded a 0.96 ERA in nine relief appearances, allowing just two runs (one earned) in 9.1 innings.
The 26-year-old also brings valuable MLB postseason experience to Cleveland's organization, as he tallied a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and .125 opposing batting average in the playoffs for the 2023 National League Champion Diamondbacks.
Kody Huff, Catcher
After being acquired from the Colorado Rockies in the Cal Quantrill trade, Huff had a strong first season in the Guardians organization last year.
In 98 regular-season games with Akron, he batted .245 with 82 hits, 17 doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBI, and seven stolen bases. Defensively, he caught 33 runners stealing in 80 games (79 starts) behind the plate. Huff then recorded four RBI in three postseason games for Akron.
Chase DeLauter, Outfielder
Cleveland's second-ranked prospect and MLB's 41st-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline was limited to just 39 regular-season games last year due to three injured list stints.
But DeLauter hit the ball well in this limited action across Double-A Akron, Triple-A Columbus, and the Arizona Complex League Guardians (injury rehab). He batted .261 with 37 hits, 10 doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI, and an .841 OPS, while posting a nearly even 19 walks to 22 strikeouts.
The 23-year-old will look to build onto his incredible spring he had a year ago.