Grading The Cleveland Guardians First Half Of 2024 Season
MLB's All-Star Break marks the unofficial halfway point of the MLB season, which has been full of ups and downs for the Cleveland Guardians.
Now is a perfect time to check in and grade the team’s progress so far.
Guardians Offense: B+
Let’s not let recency bias distract us from what the Guardians have done throughout the first half of the season.
They went from being one of the worst home run-hitting teams in baseball to nearly matching last season’s total before the All-Star Break. The 2024 Guardians are also just the third team in franchise history to have a +55 run differential through the first 23 games of the season, and their hot start set them up for success.
So far this season, the Guardians have scored 454 total runs, the fifth most in the American League, and their .721 OPS is among the top ten in baseball. Jose Ramirez (77) and Josh Naylor (70) are ranked second and third in the AL for RBI and continue to be the team's spark plugs.
The offense has proven itself against some of this year’s top pitchers, such as SEA’s Luis Castillo, KCR’s Cole Ragans, and BAL’s Cole Irvin.
Yes, over the last two weeks, Cleveland has just a .230 team batting average and is struggling to score runs. It’s clear they need to add a bat to the lineup at the trade deadline. But let’s not let that take away from the first few months when they had one of the best lineups in baseball.
They just need to return to that firey offense and high-energy offense coming out of the All-Star Break.
Guardians Starting Rotation: C
For the first time in a long time, Cleveland finds itself with a starting pitching shortage. This is due to both injuries to Gavin Williams and Shane Bieber and players simply not pitching at a consistent level.
Triston Mckenzie has a 5.11 ERA and 1.56 WHIP and has struggled with giving up home runs and Logan Allen’s command issues have plagued the team numerous times in the first half. Both of those pitchers were recently optioned to Triple-A with the hope they can sort through it all.
There have also been bright spots with this group too.
Tanner Bibee has established himself as the team’s stopper in the rotation and their ace, and Ben Lively’s redemption season is in full swing as he currently has a career-best 3.84 ERA after spending time playing overseas. Carlos Carrasco struggled at the start of the season, but he’s even found a groove over the last month, giving valuable innings.
One thing remains clear, though. The Guardians need one or two starting pitchers if they want to truly contend in October.
Guardians Bullpen: A+
It’s pretty hard to find any flaws with Cleveland’s bullpen so far this season. Their 2.62-team reliever ERA is easily the best in baseball, and they have five relievers with a sub-2.50 ERA.
Emanuel Clase has a 0.81 ERA, has been the best closer in baseball with 29 saves, and genuinely has an argument to be a Cy Young candidate with the pace he’s on. Hunter Gaddis has emerged as a tremendous setup pitcher for the seventh or eighth inning. Tim Herrin has been crucial as one of the team’s only southpaws, and Nick Sandlin has been key in getting the team out of trouble.
The only worry with this group is their usage for the rest of the season. Cleveland may have the best bullpen in baseball, but it is also one of the most worked on. Its 357.0 innings pitched are the fourth most in the American League.