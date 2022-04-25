Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: April 24

This week’s standout player goes to one of the more underrated players on the Guardians’ roster, and arguably one of the most underrated relievers in all of baseball in the early season. This would be Trevor Stephan.

This may not be the flashiest choice for the standout player but if you haven’t been paying close attention to Trevor Stephan’s stats this season, I would highly recommend it.

Stephan has appeared in a total of seven games so far this year. He appeared in two of those this past week. In those two appearances, he gave up zero runs and only two hits, with three strikeouts. These kinds of performances have been the norm for Stephan early on in the season.

In his seven appearances so far, he has a 0.00 ERA and has only allowed four hits. He also has seven strikeouts to go along with this. His best pitch has easily been his splitter which batters have gone hitless against, but Stephan has struck out five with it. One of these strikeout victims was Jose Abreu:

For relievers, consistency is key. Managers need to know what they can expect when they make the call to the bullpen for a specific pitcher. Right now Tito knows exactly what he is going to get when he makes the call for Stephan.

Compared to the rest of the league, Stephan is right up there with the best pitchers. He is in the 89th percentile for fastball velocity, the 85th percentile for whiff percentage, and the 82nd percentile in fastball spin. He is also in the 99th percentile for xERA. All these stats are way above the major league average which is awesome to see!

Stephan has been huge coming out of the Guardians bullpen this week, especially with some of the starters being a little shaky to start the season. So far this season he is showing why he can be a valuable piece for this roster for many years to come. His performances this week are a prime example of that.

Be sure to come back next week to see who takes the crown as the standout player of the week.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You may also like:

Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

Guardians Farm Report: Espino Fans A Career-High 14 For Akron

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!