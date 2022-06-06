Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: June 5

The Guardians won both series last week and a lot of players contributed to their victories. Jose Ramirez continues to be a major part of the offense and is playing like an MVP, but he was the standout player the last two weeks and it’s time to give someone else some recognition.

The player who deserves recognition is Andres Gimenez! This is Gimenez’s second time being the standout player of the week this season as he continues to have a breakout season.

Last week, Gimenez was unreal at the plate. He had three home runs, nine RBI, and eight hits. He was one of the most productive hitters for the Guardians. Over his last seven games, Gimenez is slashing .385/.407/.769 and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

One of the most impressive parts of Gimenez’s game this season has been his ability to hit with runners in scoring position. When given this opportunity, Gimenez is batting .436 and has 27 RBI. This is the definition of a clutch hitter!

This clutch hitting was on display last week against the Kansas City Royals. With the game tied at three in the eighth inning and runners at the corners, Gimenez absolutely launched a home run to dead center to take the lead. This home run would end up being a game-winner for the Guardians too!

Gimenez also had two more home runs in Baltimore. The first one was an absolute moon shot that landed on Eutaw Street and measured in at 418 feet. Gimenez’s second home run of the series came on Sunday and would also go down as a game winner, even though it came in the first inning.

When asked about Gimenez’s success, Tito said “He’s been good, I just think he has a year under his belt and knows he belongs.”

Gimenez is not only turning into a great player for the Guardians, but he is turning into one of the young stars in the league and it’s going to be fun to only watch him get better.

