Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: May 29

Jose Ramirez is the standout player of the week in back-to-back weeks as he put the offense on his back yet again.

It was a tough choice for who would be the standout player of the week for this edition. Triston McKenzie had two gorgeous starts against the Astros and the Tigers. Eli Morgan also pitched fantastic in relief on Friday night. But at the end of the day, it had to go to Jose Ramirez (yes, again) for how he put the offense on his back last week.

Jose has been on another level of greatness recently. In his last seven games, Ramirez is batting .320 with eight hits, three home runs, and 11 RBI.

This is why he is the goat!

One moment that really stood out last week for Jose Ramirez was his 12-pitch at-bat against Framber Valdez which ended in a home run. This at-bat sums up who Jose is as a player perfectly.

Jose fights no matter what the circumstance is, he will always help the team in the process, and in the end, sometimes all you can do is shake your head in disbelief at how good he is.

In the series against the Astros, Ramirez had a total of six RBI on five hits.

Jose did not stop there though. He continued his offensive hot streak as the Guardians went up to Detroit for the weekend series which is where he had his best game of the week.

This came in the Guardians’ 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in which Ramirez had five RBI and scored three runs himself. This included a bases-clearing triple and another home run. Ramirez had his fingerprint on every run that the Guardians scored.

Ramirez continues to amaze Guardians fans year in and year out. I hope at some point during his career Jose is able to win an MVP because he truly is so important to this team and those who do not watch the Guardians every day may not understand his true value.

